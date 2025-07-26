Rewriting History
Even with the Epstein drama still unfolding, MAGA Republicans are making plans to consolidate their hold on the American psyche. They know, because Donald Trump has invested a lot of time and energy in this project, that their marching orders are to rewrite history. They have to reframe the January 6 insurrection, Trump’s role in it, and their role in i…
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