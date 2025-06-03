Revisiting Trump v. U.S.
The Consequences of the Supreme Court's Utter Folly in Giving the President Immunity from Criminal Prosecution
Before the U.S. Supreme Court gave Donald Trump a get-out-of-jail-free card for his role in January 6 and for obstructing an investigation into whether he took highly classified material out of the White House, I thought I understood how the rule of law worked. I thought there were red lines that nine Justices on the Court would observe. Even if it didn…
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