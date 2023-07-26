Republicans Want People Focused On Hunter Biden
(If they look up, they might notice their leader is about to be indicted. Again.)
Today, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges in a deal with the government that, if accepted by the court, means he won’t spend time in prison. This hardly seems like news at this point. We learned about the deal and its terms in June when the U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who President Trump appointed for Delaware, and Merrick Garl…
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