Remembering January 6, 2021
Last night in The Week Ahead, I asked about your remembrances of January 6, and many of you wrote about them in the comments.
Today, I wanted to share one of mine. I had forgotten about this until I stumbled across it over the weekend, a piece I wrote for MSNBC the following day. You can find the original here, but I’ll paste it below, as well. It’s inte…
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