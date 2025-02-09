Relax & Restore
You deserve the night off; we all do. Tonight, I’m taking my own advice and we’re spending the evening with good friends. I’m going to take some knitting along.
I thought I’d share pictures of some of our lesser-seen chickens to lift your spirits. After seeing this early morning, no-makeup picture of me hanging out with Red on my lap, I realized I need a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.