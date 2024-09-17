Rejecting Violence, But Only When It's Directed At You
What do you do when the protectee won’t listen to reason?
Tonight, the Washington Post is reporting that early in his presidency, the Secret Service went to Trump to express concerns about their ability to protect him if he continued to golf at his own courses because of their proximity to public roads. The concern: “If photographers with long-range len…
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