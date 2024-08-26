Reading Jack Smith's Brief
Jack Smith's brief is in. Here are a few quick thoughts on what is in the brief, but perhaps of more interest is what isn’t included. Smith did not ask the court to reassign the case to another district judge on remand if he’s successful in the appeal. The ball is now in the 11th Circuit’s court.
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