Reading 1984
Tomorrow is the first day of August and the start of the first Civil Discourse book club read, George Orwell’s 1984. If you missed the original post, read about it here.
If you’ve started reading—I wasn’t able to wait and listened to the first chapter while walking on the beach this week—I’d love to know what you’re thinking. I had to stop and listen to …
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