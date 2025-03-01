Programming Note: Puppy!
Instead of our usual Friday night “Five Questions With” column, which will run tomorrow (with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass discussing how Mayors are handling the Trump administration), tonight, it’s all about our new puppy.
As many of you know, we lost our beloved Boxer Miss Fig last fall, and our German Shepherd, Bella, has been really sad ever since. S…
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