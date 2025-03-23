Programing Note: Substack Live with Steve Vladeck, Tonight!
Tonight at 9:15 ET/8:15 Central time, Law Professor Steve Vladek joins me for Substack Live. We’ll talk about the ongoing attack on the federal judiciary by Trump allies who think it’s fair game to attack judges and even file impeachment proceedings if you don’t like a ruling they make.
Many of you were nice enough to drop questions for Steve and me in…
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