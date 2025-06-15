Political Violence in Minnesota, Powerful Protests, and a Dud of a Birthday Parade
Every day is a week-long newscycle right now. Today, more so than most. Before the No Kings Marches today got underway, there was horrific news from Minnesota: the politically motivated assassination of Melissa Hortman, a Democratic representative in the Minnesota Legislature since 2004, and her husband Mark. About an hour and a half earlier, state Sena…
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