Packing the Courts
Civil Discourse offers a unique perspective on issues at the intersection of law and politics based on my 25 years at the Justice Department and service as a U.S. Attorney during the Obama administration. That makes this newsletter unlike anything else you’ll find in the political newsletter landscape. If a friend has shared the newsletter with you, ple…
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