Only Pretty Things Tonight
In a world where Republicans have nominated Jim Jordan to be speaker of the House, there’s only one thing to do on a Friday night. We are headed up to our neighbor’s house to have a drink or two, and instead of trying to make sense out of nonsense, I’m going to leave you with nothing but pretty pictures tonight. I’d love to know what you’re up to this w…
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