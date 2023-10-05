Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Only Chickens

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Joyce Vance
Oct 05, 2023
∙ Paid

Tonight, just chickens. We could talk about the former president’s childish theatrics in and out of the courtroom today, but honestly, why? He’s predictable in these situations. So tonight, I’m just sharing chicken pictures.

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That’s Penelope in the video up above. She decided that she’d show me who was boss when I came out to collect eggs this morning! I…

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