One of these things is not like the other
First tonight, a programming note. After a full day of teaching on Thursday, I’ll be getting a colonoscopy on Friday. I suspect that means you won’t hear from me again before this Sunday’s “The Week Ahead.” I share this personal information so you’ll know why I’m away during the rest of this week of fast-breaking developments but also, more importantly,…
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