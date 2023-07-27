On Being Wrong
Sometimes when you’re wrong, you’re really wrong. That happened to me when I wrote these words ahead of Hunter Biden’s Wednesday guilty plea hearing, “Tomorrow is merely a formality.”
The hearing turned out to be anything but a formality. It was more of a debacle, although I suspect that ultimately, the issues that emerged today will get resolved and a g…
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