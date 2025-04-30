Not OK in Oklahoma
When you go fast, you break things. That’s why, absent an emergency where people’s lives are at risk or a defendant might flee, law enforcement doesn’t go fast. When they do, they run the risk of getting the wrong people. And that’s exactly what federal agents did in Oklahoma last week. They burst into a family’s home early in the morning on Thursday, A…
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