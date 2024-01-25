No More Excuses
Not that there ever were...
It was October 19, 2016. During the Las Vegas, Nevada, presidential debate that evening, Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, was asked point blank if he would accept the outcome of the election if he lost. Trump’s response was, “I will keep you in suspense.”
Hillary Clinton, who seems to have understood Trump better than most people at this point, cal…
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