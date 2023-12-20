Next Steps
The Colorado Supreme Court Tells Trump No
Today, the Colorado Supreme Court took a step that may give us a preview of what a Trump loss in 2024 could look like. They removed him from the ballot in that state for next year’s election. Their reason, one we’ve discussed here as the case worked its way through the Colorado courts, is that they believe Trump is barred from appearing on ballots for p…
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