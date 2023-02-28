News from the Coop
We moved the chickens into their new home over the weekend, and although I’m still landscaping for them (yes, it turns out, I live to serve them), they seem pretty pleased with their palatial new surroundings. They’re pretty swank, and certainly an upgrade from our modest, but much-loved, first coop.
First off, there’s this fabulous low gravity water bar…
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