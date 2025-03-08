New Edition of The Democracy Index Available!
The new edition of The Democracy Index is available on The Contrarian! You can access it for free at this link.
Every week, our team does its best to distil the week’s events into a brief summary that helps people understand what’s happening to our democracy. That means it’s great for sharing with people who have less time to be involved but still want …
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