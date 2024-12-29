Musk in Die Welt
It did not take long for Eva Marie Kogel, the opinion editor at Die Welt, Germany’s paper of record, to decide what the right thing for her to do was. Die Welt ran an editorial from Elon Musk praising Germany’s extremist far-right political party AfD and calling it the country’s future. Kogel announced her resignation.
Musk’s piece in Die Welt came on th…
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