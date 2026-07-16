Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Vander Poel's avatar
James Vander Poel
11h

Senator Ossoff did as much as anyone can to show the level of incompetence displayed by Todd Blanche. If Blanche is confirmed, it will be one more stain on the Republican reputation. Such as it is.

Reply
Share
18 replies
Mike N.'s avatar
Mike N.
11hEdited

Todd “Marionette” Blanche could not hide all of his strings. Let’s see if any of the RepubliCon senators will cut them.

Reply
Share
14 replies
143 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joyce Vance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture