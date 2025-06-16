Monday Reminder
It’s another Monday in the Trump administration, which means we are headed into more of the same. Trump is threatening to send ICE agents into Chicago, New York and other of “America’s largest cities,” at the same time he’s giving a pass to his pals who own farms, hotels, and restaurants. Trump says he’s learned some “good people” are being arrested, an…
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