Monday Is for Chickens
We’ve had pretty constant rain here, and although the chickens like the easy scratching and bugs the moisture draws to the surface, they’re not huge fans of getting caught outside of their spacious run in a downpour. So they’re (you’ll pardon the pun) cooped-up, and a wee bit cantankerous.
The rain doesn’t make for great photography, either, but I manage…
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