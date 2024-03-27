Mifepristone
A lot has been written about today’s oral argument in FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, the mifepristone case that was argued in the Supreme Court this morning. Most of the pundits viewed the Court as skeptical about standing—the technical legal issue we discussed at the outset of this case, which requires a party to have suffered an injury that…
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