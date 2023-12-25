Merry Christmas
(Sorry, But I can't Stop Thinking About The Importance of Voting, Even Today)
An important insight about voting, to share with folks around you who say Biden is too old or not their perfect candidate: a decision not to vote will have as much force in determining the outcome of the 2024 election as much as voting in it will.
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