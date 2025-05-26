Memorial Day & the Time the Secretaries of Defense Stood Up To Trump
Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day, a time to place flowers on the graves of those who fell in the Civil War. Over time, it has taken on its modern form of remembrance, where we honor and remember people who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country, and for all of us, while serving in our military.
So many of us have personal memories …
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