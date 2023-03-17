Manhattan: Can Trump delay prosecution with pre-trial hijinks?
As we move towards what looks more and more inevitably like the first indictment of the former President in Manhattan (unless Fani Willis’s “imminent” suddenly takes wing or Jack Smith runs strong in the home stretch), there is lots of uncertainty about the details, including the most important one: what, precisely, will Trump be charged with? Let’s set…
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