Make the Senate Listen
Don’t be afraid to call or write your senators before they vote on the Kash Patel nomination, along with those of Robert Kennedy, Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard. Ask them to explain how a vote for these nominees comes even close to making America great again. Government is supposed to work for us, and if it doesn’t, we’re entitled to answers.
I talked with some…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.