Lucre or Malice
Don’t forget to join Katie Phang and me tonight, Tuesday, at 7 ET/6 CT for a Substack Live you won’t want to miss! You’ll get a push notification when we go live. I hope you’ll join us—just two southern lawyers talking about democracy.
This is the oath of office that lawyers take when they are admitted to the State Bar Association in Alabama.
The exact l…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.