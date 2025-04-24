Losing DOJ’s Civil Rights Division
On Tuesday, Reuters reported that leadership at the Department of Justice has reassigned “about a dozen senior career attorneys” in the Civil Rights Division to perform perfunctory tasks usually assigned to lower level attorneys, like responding to FOIA requests. Three senior career attorneys who managed offices that handled cases involving excessive fo…
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