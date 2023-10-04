Losing & Gagging
Today was a day for firsts. But not the sort of important accomplishments we usually associate with that sort of label. It was a day for sad firsts, further evidence of the damage Donald Trump has done and continues to do to our country. Today was the first time a (thankfully former) American president behaved in such an outrageous manner as a defendant…
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