Live with Mary L Trump

Mary’s Substack is called The Good in Us.” Because that’s how my friend Mary L Trump sees the world. She is pragmatic and realistic, but she looks for what’s good and what’s right, and she believes in action to bend the moral arc of the universe just a little bit further in the direction we want it to go.

Todd Blanche’s nomination made it out of committee today, but that doesn’t mean we should give up. If he gets confirmed, we’re going to need to do a lot of speaking truth to power. That’s what we did tonight, calling it as we see it, whether it’s Blanche’s abysmal record or the pretense that Republican Senators are engaging in that he’s done enough to satisfy them that the $1.776 billion slush fund he created for Donald Trump is dead.

If you missed us live, you can catch up and watch the video. It’s always good to spend time with Mary, even if it’s just on boxes and we were glad to have the 2000+ of y’all who showed up with us too!

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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