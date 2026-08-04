Live with Joyce Vance & Norm Eisen

When he took the case, it didn’t occur to Norman Eisen that it would be the Reflecting Pool and the prosecution of former Olympian Davey Hearn that would strike a chord with Americans across the country. He thought it might be Trump’s $2B in earnings during his first year in the White House or the fact that thousands of investors lost money in crypto while Trump made it hand over fist. Norm and I talk about why the Reflecting Pool case has helped so many Americans who didn’t see it before now understand what the corruption at the Justice Department is costing us.

We also talk about Norm’s three principles for saving a backsliding democracy and what we can all be doing right now.

If you missed us live, you can watch now.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

Share