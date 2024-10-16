Live Tonight (8 ET) Wednesday & A Guide on How to Join
Happy Wednesday! I wanted to remind you that Judd Legum and I are hosting a live video chat from the Substack mobile app at 5pm pacific/6pm Mountain/7pm Central/8pm eastern tonight. We’ll be discussing the 2024 election and how the legal system intersects with the political at this point in our democracy.
Judd and I haven’t compared notes in advance, so it will b…
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