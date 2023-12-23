Let's Debunk This
Tonight, I had planned to tell you the story of Pumpkin the chicken, winding some string around her foot, which led me to bring her inside for some attention, which turned into a bath, and then a little photo session that got photobombed by Tofu. But, of course, legal news happened, so all you get is this photo, and the story will have to wait. Suffice …
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