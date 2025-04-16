Legal Ethics Nerds Weigh In
Last Friday, with little fanfare, the heavyweights of the legal ethics world weighed in. In a case brought by the law firm WilmerHale challenging Donald Trump’s executive order that forbids federal agencies from doing business with the firm, ethics professors filed an amicus brief, advising the court on legal issues as “friends of the court.”
It’s just l…
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