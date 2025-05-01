Law Day Substack Live with Professor Leah Litman
As part of our commemoration of Law Day here at Civil Discourse, I’ll be joined tonight, Thursday, by University of Michigan Law Professor Leah Litman, one of the cohosts of the Strict Scrutiny podcast. Leah is one of those constitutional law geniuses who explains complicated legal things so ordinary people can understand them. Our Substack Live will st…
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