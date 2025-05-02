Law Day & Trump Day
If you missed my column, Lucre or Malice, in honor of Law Day (which is today), you can read it here. The phrase is in the oath lawyers take in Alabama when they become members of the bar; as in, I promise to uphold the Constitution and handle my cases properly, abstaining from focusing on lucre or malice. That means no grift. No revenge. Just the law a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.