Late Breaking Trump News
Special counsel prosecutions in D.C. and Florida
Three developments from today that are important:
First, on Thursday, Judge Chutkan gave us some idea of what the schedule in D.C., where Trump is scheduled to go to trial in March, looks like. She has ordered the lawyers to confer in advance of January 9 and submit proposed jury questions to her by that date. She will resolve any conflicts (there are bo…
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