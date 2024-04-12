Lara Trump's Dangerous Lie
In February 2024, continuing her long history of election denialism, Lara Trump said she did not believe President Biden received 81 million votes in the 2020 election. In March, the former television producer for Inside Edition became the co-chair of the Republican National Committee (“RNC”), her father-in-law’s handpicked candidate for the job. A habi…
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