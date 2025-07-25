L’Affaire Epstein
When it comes to Epstein, the grand jury documents aren’t the ones that people seeking the truth about Epstein’s network of child trafficking should be interested in. Prosecutors always say, “Follow the money.” That’s as true here as in any other case, especially since there was a lot of money around Jeffrey Epstein, and there’s been no real public acco…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.