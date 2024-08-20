Kamala Harris, For the People: Images from the Convention
Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance. Speaker after speaker saluted Joe Biden. And Hilary Clinton spoke like the true leader that she is. And in a quick, quiet moment, Harris’ best friend growing up was accompanied to the podium by her own Mom, who told Harris, “your Mom would be proud of you.”
UAW President Shaw Fain told the convention, “Kamala Har…
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