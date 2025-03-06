Justice for Sale
Justice is for sale—literally. The Trump administration included the Main Justice building on Pennsylvania Avenue on a list of properties it intends to put on the market. The reason? The property is “not core to government operations.” Wednesday morning they seemed to waffle a bit, taking down the list they’d published Tuesday and saying it was “coming …
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