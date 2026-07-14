Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Mike N.'s avatar
Mike N.
3d

Penalties should be harsher or punitive in nature to quell further malfeasance. Should Blanche be Attorney General….I think NOT! Let’s see how Senate handles this confirmation hearing.

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
3d

Ach, no wonder Trump despises education: History is built upon facts, not fantasy, no matter how loud the protestations.

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