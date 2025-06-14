Judge Breyer's Decision About Trump & The National Guard
A few bad apples don't spoil the majority's right to protest peacefully
Judge Charles Breyer, a federal judge in San Francisco, ruled Thursday evening that the administration had unlawfully federalized the National Guard and sent them onto the streets of Los Angeles. It took the Trump administration about a nanosecond to appeal his decision. Then, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals promptly entered an administrative stay, w…
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