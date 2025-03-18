John Roberts Weighs In
Today, Chief Justice John Roberts entered the chat.
Although he does not mention Trump by name, his comment that “impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision” is clearly directed at the president. Elon Musk and Republican elected officials have been flirting with this approach ever since district judges began…
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