John Roberts Says the Rule of Law Is Endangered
Glad he's finally figured out what he's done to it
This was the headline at Politico yesterday: “Rule of law is ‘endangered,’ chief justice says.”
Oh really? I hadn’t noticed.
It went on, “Speaking at Georgetown Law, Chief Justice John Roberts denounced ‘ad hominem’ criticism of the justices.”
Apparently, this is what it takes to get the chief justice’s attention. Giving a crooked president a pass on being…
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