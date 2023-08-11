January 2: A Good Day For A Trial
Jack Smith and his team may have to hold off on the bubbly to ring in 2024. In response to Judge Tanya Chutkan’s request for a proposed trial date for United States v. Trump (the District of Columbia version), they suggested January 2.
It’s the kind of proposal that says the prosecution means business. They have no plans to take off the month of December…
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